Frank Clark Returning To Chiefs Considered ‘Most Likely Scenario’

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Broncos have officially submitted the release of veteran DE Frank Clark to the NFL, which means he will officially be a free agent on Saturday at 4 pm EST.

According to Schefter, league sources believe Clark returning to the Chiefs is the “most likely scenario.

The Chiefs could use pass rush help and Clark is clearly the best available option at this point with prior experience in their system.

Clark just recently agreed to pay back $1.7 million to facilitate either a trade or his release from the team, but it appears no trade surfaced for his services.

Clark, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2015 out of Michigan. He played out his four-year, $3.732 million contract and was subsequently franchise-tagged by the Seahawks.

Seattle then traded Clark to the Chiefs in exchange for a first and second-round pick. Clark signed a five-year, $105.5 million extension in Kansas City.

Back in 2021, Clark signed a new two-year contract worth $29 million, but the Chiefs opted to move on after the 2022 season.

From there, Clark signed a one-year deal with the Broncos this past offseason.

In 2022, Clark appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and recorded 39 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery, one pass deflection and a safety.

In 2023, Clark has appeared in two games for the Broncos and made two tackles.