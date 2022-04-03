Frank Gore To Sign One-Day Contract With 49ers To Retire

Longtime veteran NFL RB Frank Gore said in an interview with thesfniners.com he and the 49ers are working out the details of signing a one-day contract to retire with the team.

Gore says something is expected to happen in the next few months. Once he retires, the goal is also to get a position with the 49ers’ front office.

This past year was the first year since 2004 that did not include Gore on an NFL team. He’ll finish an astounding 16-year career at the game’s most physically-taxing position.

Gore, 38, is a former third-round pick of the 49ers back in 2005 out of Miami. He spent 10 seasons in San Francisco before signing a three-year, $12 million contract that included $7.5 million guaranteed with the Colts back in 2015.

Gore played out the final year of his contract before agreeing to a one-year, $1.015 million contract with the Dolphins in 2018. He spent the 2019 season with the Bills before signing on with the Jets for the 2020 season.

For his career, Gore appeared in 241 games for five teams. He rushed 3,736 times for 16,005 yards and 81 touchdowns. He also caught 484 balls for 3,985 yards and 18 more touchdowns.

He ranks third all-time in career rushing yards, was named to five Pro Bowls, was a second-team AP All Pro in 2006 and was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-Decade team for the 2010s.