49ers S Talanoa Hufanga Plans To Try To Play In Few Weeks

Mike Silver has updated his earlier report after speaking with Talanoa Hufanga’s agent.

Update: I spoke with @chriscabott, Hufanga's agent. He insists that the plan is for Hufanga to try to play in a few weeks while wearing a cast. That would be a welcome development https://t.co/09jQnZtkiK — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) October 24, 2024

According to Michael Silver of The Athletic, 49ers S Talanoa Hufanga is expected to miss the rest of the season with multiple torn ligaments in his wrist.

Hufanga has been out since Week 2 and was placed on injured reserve on October 9th.

Hufanga, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2021 out of USC. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract.

Hufanga will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Hufanga has appeared in two games for the 49ers and recorded eight total tackles.