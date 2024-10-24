49ers S Talanoa Hufanga Plans To Try To Play In Few Weeks

Update:
Mike Silver has updated his earlier report after speaking with Talanoa Hufanga’s agent.
Update: I spoke with @chriscabott, Hufanga's agent. He insists that the plan is for Hufanga to try to play in a few weeks while wearing a cast. That would be a welcome development https://t.co/09jQnZtkiK
— Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) October 24, 2024
According to Michael Silver of The Athletic, 49ers S Talanoa Hufanga is expected to miss the rest of the season with multiple torn ligaments in his wrist.
Hufanga has been out since Week 2 and was placed on injured reserve on October 9th.
Hufanga, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2021 out of USC. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract.
Hufanga will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.
In 2024, Hufanga has appeared in two games for the 49ers and recorded eight total tackles.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!