NFC Notes: Rob Havenstein, Sam Howell, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said LB Dee Winters is ready to step up and fill the role left by LB Dre Greenlaw.

“He plays to our style,” Shanahan said, via ESPN. “He loves to run and hit. I think he got a taste of that last year. … And now I think he’s just working on his body trying to improve so he can stay healthy and play the way that he does through a 17-game season. But he’s shown that potential and we’re bringing some competition here in the draft.”

In his pre-draft notebook, Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson writes he’s pretty convinced the 49ers will add a defensive lineman in the first round at No. 11 overall.

Rams

Rams RT Rob Havenstein spoke about his excitement for the return of C Coleman Shelton, who is back in Los Angeles after a short stint with the Bears.

“I’m very excited. Coleman’s one of my good buddies,” Havenstein said, via RamsWire.com. “I know him and his family very well. We had a lot of great times together. Even on top of that, just the way Coleman goes about his business, he’s a true professional about the way he studies, the way he practices and the way he pretty much does everything from a football aspect. You add onto it he’s a wily veteran. He’s been around for a while. I’m very excited to have Coleman Shelton back.”

“Coleman, I would say, is confident and commanding. I think he gets the confidence by the way he goes about his work Monday through Saturday,” Havenstein continued. “Obviously, the guy we’ve got standing behind him [quarterback Matthew Stafford] is the captain of everything where he comes up and makes everything right. Even if he’s wrong, he gets us all wrong together, which means we’re all right. He is not wrong much, let me just say that. The amount of work that [Shelton] puts in, the amount of care and effort that he puts in to make sure that he knows exactly what he needs to know, any advantage he can get, any film study, any technique stuff and then the overall resolve to go get it done during practice first and foremost and then out there on Sunday, is kind of how he breeds that confidence to say things with a command. … That’s something you can get behind. Like I said, to have Coleman Shelton back is a lot of fun.”

Havenstein confirmed he got both shoulders cleaned out this offseason, but that nothing required an actual repair. He expects to be ready for training camp. (Jourdan Rodrigue)

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald says quarterbacks Drew Lock and Sam Howell will be competing for the backup spot: “Both guys know that and Jaren (Hall) is part of the mix too. Anytime you’re adding competition to a room and a side of the ball and football team is good for us.” (Curtis Crabtree)

says quarterbacks and will be competing for the backup spot: “Both guys know that and Jaren (Hall) is part of the mix too. Anytime you’re adding competition to a room and a side of the ball and football team is good for us.” (Curtis Crabtree) Seahawks GM John Schneider admitted that the team has received calls inquiring about a possible trade for Howell. When asked if the team was willing to do so, Schneider replied: “I don’t know. We’re not there yet.” (Michael-Shawn Dugar)