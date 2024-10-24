NFC Notes: Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

Rams

With the Rams 2-4, there are rumors swirling about the possibility of trading WR Cooper Kupp. When asked about how he deals with the distractions, QB Matthew Stafford responded trade season is a natural part of the NFL and to always remain focused on the next game.

“I’m a fan of the league so you hear those things,” Stafford said, via PFT. “To be honest, we are pro athletes. We are professional football players. We’ve dealt with this kind of stuff before and we understand it comes with the territory. [We] don’t put much into it because that’s a disservice to what we’ve got going on here. We’ve a short week and a really good opponent to try to prepare for. That’s our full focus. I know that’s where he stays too. [I] don’t worry too much about that stuff.”

Stafford feels it is more difficult for family members who are paying attention to rumors and reports than it is for the players.

“I feel like it’s a lot easier for us to do than it probably is for family members and all that kind of stuff,” Stafford said. “They’re spending all day on their phone looking at that stuff. We’re spending all day looking at film and trying to get ready for an opponent. That part of it makes it easier for us.”

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler note the receiver-needy teams they’ve talked to haven’t heard from the Rams yet about a potential trade for Kupp, though that situation could intensify later.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, in an interview with Rich Eisen, says the Rams have been telling teams it will cost more to get Kupp than what the Jets gave up to acquire WR Davante Adams .

Breer adds the next two games and how they go for Los Angeles could impact the Rams' approach to a Kupp trade. He points out 4-4 is far different than 2-6.

Ben Goessling, citing a source, reports there is “zero truth” to rumors about the Vikings looking to acquire Stafford.

Seahawks

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf is hopeful to play through his knee injury as soon as this week and either way is optimistic he won’t be out long.

is hopeful to play through his knee injury as soon as this week and either way is optimistic he won’t be out long. Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald said recently acquired LB Ernest Jones is a player he’s always respected: “A guy that we had respect for for a long time, and just a really good football player. … by all accounts, great person, loves ball, tough as nails, and we’re excited to get him here.” (Curtis Crabtree)

said recently acquired LB is a player he’s always respected: “A guy that we had respect for for a long time, and just a really good football player. … by all accounts, great person, loves ball, tough as nails, and we’re excited to get him here.” (Curtis Crabtree) Macdonald said Jones will play the Mike linebacker role while Tyrel Dodson will move over to the weak side. (Michael-Shawn Dugar)

will move over to the weak side. (Michael-Shawn Dugar) Macdonald said they’ve ruled out Metcalf from Wednesday and Thursday’s practice but will re-evaluate him on Friday. (Dugar)

As for OT Abraham Lucas ‘ return from a knee injury, Macdonald said they are targetting after their Week 10 bye: “I think we’re shooting for after the bye.” (Dugar)

‘ return from a knee injury, Macdonald said they are targetting after their Week 10 bye: “I think we’re shooting for after the bye.” (Dugar) The Seahawks worked out three defensive players this week including CB Lamar Jackson , CB Damarion Williams and DL Durrell Johnson, per Howard Balzer.

, CB and DL per Howard Balzer. Of that group, Williams was later signed to the practice squad.