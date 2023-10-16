Frank Reich Turning Play-Calling Duties Over To OC Thomas Brown

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Panthers HC Frank Reich has informed players on Monday that he will be turning play-calling duties over to OC Thomas Brown.

The Panthers are off to an 0-6 start to the season and while the subject had come up earlier, Reich had resisted giving up play-calling until now.

However, if the Panthers were really going to make this move, now is the best time to do it with the team on bye this week.

It’s worth mentioning that Brown called plays for the Panthers during the preseason, so he already has some experience directing the team’s offense.

Brown, 37, is a former NFL running back who played for the Falcons and Browns during his career. His coaching career began in 2011 as Georgia’s strength and conditioning coach and became the running backs coach for Chattanooga, Marshall, Wisconsin, and Georgia before becoming Miami’s offensive coordinator from 2016-2018.

After one season as South Carolina’s running backs coach, Brown was hired by the Rams in 2020 to the same position. He was promoted to assistant head coach and TE coach in 2022.

The Panthers hired Brown as their offensive coordinator this past February.