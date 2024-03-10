Free Agency Rumors: Leonard Williams, Patrick Queen, Lavonte David, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the 49ers are a team to watch as a potential landing spot for LB Lavonte David if the Buccaneers don’t re-sign him.
Rams
- Aaron Wilson reports Rams G Kevin Dotson‘s new contract is for three years, $48 million with $32 million guaranteed and a $4.25 million signing bonus.
- Wilson adds Dotson’s 2024 $7 million salary is fully guaranteed and his 2025 $8 million salary is guaranteed for injury. There’s also a guaranteed 2024 roster bonus of $4.25 million.
- According to Wilson, Dotson can earn a $8.5 million roster bonus in 2025 and a $8 million roster bonus in 2026 if he’s on the roster on the third day of each league year. The 2025 bonus is guaranteed.
Seahawks
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says getting DT Leonard Williams signed to a new deal before Monday is a priority for the Seahawks.
- Seattle is also expected to be among the teams looking for help at edge rusher in free agency, per ESPN.
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano says Ravens LB Patrick Queen, OLB Jadeveon Clowney and S Geno Stone, in that order, are the most likely to follow former DC Mike Macdonald to Seattle as free agents.
- Seahawks GM John Schneider hopes the team is done with cuts: “I hope to be done, yes. We hope to be done.” (Bob Condotta)
