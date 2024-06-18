Free Agent C Connor Williams Expects To Sign Before Camp, In Talks With Multiple Teams

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that free agent C Connor Williams expects to be ready for the start of the 2024 season after undergoing knee surgery last year.

According to Schefter, Williams is in talks with “multiple” teams and plans to decide on his next team before training camp.

Williams suffered a torn ACL in Week 14 and was later placed on the injured reserve.

Williams, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5,488,996 contract with the Cowboys that included a $2,071,996 signing bonus.

Williams was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a two-year, $14.5 million deal with the Dolphins. He’s best testing the open market since March.

In 2023, Williams appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and made nine starts at center.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.