Free Agent OT Will Richardson Suspended Three Weeks

According to Field Yates, free agent OT Will Richardson has been suspended for the first three weeks of the 2023 regular season.
Richardson, 27, was a fourth-round pick out of North Carolina State back in 2018. The Jaguars signed Richardson to a four-year, $3,062,792 contract that included a $602,792 signing bonus, $602,792 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $765,698.
He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 before re-signing with the team. However, Jacksonville cut him loose in August of last year.
In 2021, Richardson appeared in 13 games for the Jaguars, making two starts.
