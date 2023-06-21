Free Agent RB Kareem Hunt Confident He’ll Sign Before Start Of Season

Free agent RB Kareem Hunt said recently that he’s confident he’ll have a new team before the start of the season.

“I’m just being patient,” Hunt said, via Jeff Schudel of News-Hearld.com. “I’ve had some things come up. But right now, I’m enjoying my time with my family. I’m training and working hard and just staying ready.

“I’m not frustrated at all. It’s going to work itself out. Right now I’m just here to enjoy time with my family and show these kids a good time at this football camp. I know it’s all going to work out at the end of the day.”

Hunt said he’ll always have “made love” for the Browns, but didn’t get into potential landing spots beyond that.

“The Browns are always going to be a team I have mad love for, but I’m not really talking about that stuff,” Hunt said. “I’m enjoying my time at this football camp and focused on my body and my mind. I’m in God’s hands and just looking forward to the next opportunity. It’ll be coming up soon, I’m pretty sure.”

Josina Anderson recently reported that the Commanders have been making “preliminary inquiries” regarding Hunt, so they could be a team worth keeping an eye on.

Hunt, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3.263-million contract and set to make base salaries of $555,000 and $645,000 over the next two years of the agreement when the Chiefs waived him in December following video of him kicking a woman.

The Browns elected to sign Hunt to a one-year contract worth over $1 million, not factoring in a suspension. Hunt forfeited $303,529 of his $645,000 base salary with his eight-game suspension, with a chance to earn $200,000 in per-game roster bonuses upon return.

Hunt re-signed with Cleveland as a restricted free agent heading into 2020. He was set to make $3.27 million under the second-round tender before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he signed a two-year, $13.5 million extension before the start of the season.

Hunt is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2022, Hunt appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and rushed for 468 yards on 123 carries (3.8 YPC) to go along with 35 receptions for 210 yards receiving and four total touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.