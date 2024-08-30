Free-Agent WR Michael Thomas Suspended For Week 1

According to Ian Rapoport, former Saints WR Michael Thomas was suspended for Week 1 after a violation of NFL rules.

Rapoport confirms Thomas violated the league’s personal conduct policy, which stems from an arrest in November 2023.

Thomas will be eligible to sign with a new team following the first week of the regular season.

There hasn’t been any reported interest in Thomas since being designated as a Post-June 1 cut by New Orleans. Perhaps teams were waiting to see if any discipline would arrive from the previous arrest.

Although his injuries may have sapped his burst and speed, Thomas still boasts a massive frame and sure hands. His days as a coveted No. 1 option are likely over, but his skill and savvy should still be attractive to teams in need of a reliable possession threat. He could still earn a sizeable role as a secondary option in a new city.

Thomas, 31, was drafted by the Saints in the second round out of Ohio State in 2016. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $5.118 million rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year, $100 million extension in 2019.

The Saints brought Thomas back on a one-year contract this past March worth $10 million. He is currently an unrestricted free agent.

In 2023, Thomas appeared in 10 games for the Saints and caught 39 passes for 448 yards receiving and one touchdown.

