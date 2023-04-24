According to Eric Branch, Fresno State QB Jake Haener met in person with five teams during the pre-draft process.

He took top 30 visits with the Browns, Lions and Saints, while the Jets and Raiders came out to do a private workout with him on campus.

Haener also had a battery of virtual interviews with a number of teams.

He’s gotten a lot of buzz as a potential sleeper in this quarterback class and could go somewhere in the middle rounds.

Haener, 24, transferred from Washington to Fresno State and was a three-year starter for the Bulldogs. He was named all-conference in all three seasons, going from honorable mention to second-team to first-team.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler graded him as his No. 6 quarterback and a fourth-round prospect. Several draft analysts have compared Haener to 49ers QB Brock Purdy.

During his six-year college career, Haener appeared in 33 games and made 29 starts. He completed 68.2 percent of his pass attempts for 9,120 yards, 68 touchdowns and 18 interceptions while adding eight rushing touchdowns.