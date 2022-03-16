Georgia DL Devonte Wyatt Planning Five Top-30 Visits So Far

According to Michael Rothstein, Georgia DL Devonte Wyatt is scheduled to take five official top-30 visits so far in his pre-draft process, including with the Raiders, Buccaneers, Jets, Chiefs, and Eagles.

Teams can only host 30 prospects for visits at their facility, with some caveats for local prospects, so this is a notable level of interest from each team.

Wyatt, 23, earned second-team All-American and first-team All-SEC honors last season.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Texans DT Maliek Collins.

During his four-year college career, Wyatt recorded 113 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and three pass defenses.