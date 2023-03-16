Georgia DL Jalen Carter Gets 12 Months Probation, But No Jail Time

Seth Emerson reports that Georga DL Jalen Carter has entered a deal with Athens-Clarke County solicitors.

According to the report, Carter has pled no contest and will receive 12 months probation, pay a $1,000 fine, perform 80 hours of community service and finish a driving course.

Carter will receive no jail time.

Arrest warrants in Athens, Georgia were issued Carter for reckless driving and racing, stemming from an ongoing investigation into a fatal crash that occurred in January.

The crash involved one of Carter’s teammates at Georgia, Devin Willock, and football staffer Chandler LeCroy.

Carter ended up leaving the Combine last month to turn himself in to police in Georiga.

Carter first told police he was close to a mile away when the crash occurred, but later changed his story to him being behind the other vehicle. Then he said he was alongside the car when it crashed.

Carter denied that he was racing the other car.

Carter is one of the best prospects in this year’s draft class and has been mentioned as a potential No. 1 overall pick. However, it’s possible that he could fall some in round one due to this incident and an underwhelming Pro Day.

Carter, 21, was named a consensus All-American after his junior season at Georgia. He’s widely considered to be one of the best defensive prospects in this year’s draft class.

During his three-year college career, Carter recorded 83 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles and four pass deflections in 35 career games.