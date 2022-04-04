Georgia DL Travon Walker Visiting With Every Team Picking Top-Five

According to Aaron Wilson, Georgia DL Travon Walker is scheduled for top 30 visits with every team picking in the top five of the draft.

That includes the Jaguars (No. 1), Lions (No. 2), Texans (No. 3), Jets (No. 4) and Giants (No. 5).

It’s also probably an indicator that Walker is not getting out of the top five picks, as he’s seen his stock skyrocket during the pre-draft process thanks in part to his elite athleticism.

At 6-5 and 270 pounds, Walker blazed a 4.51-second 40-yard dash, turned in a 10-3 broad jump and showcased impressive agility with a 6.89-second three-cone drill.

Walker, 21, was named to the freshman All-SEC team in 2019 and elected to enter the 2022 NFL Draft as a junior.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Walker as his No. 6 overall player.

During his three-year college career, Walker recorded 61 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, one recovery and three pass deflections in 29 career games.