Georgia OLB Nolan Smith Has Top 30 Visits With Three Teams

According to Aaron Wilson, Georgia OLB Nolan Smith is on a top 30 visit with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today.

Wilson adds Smith has visits set up with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens.

Smith tore up the NFL Scouting Combine with an elite performance and is widely expected to be a first-round pick in the draft at the end of April.

All three of those teams are picking in the back half of the first round.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

Smith, 22, was rated as the No. 1 recruit in the nation when he committed to Georgia. He was a two-year starter for the Bulldogs and declared for the 2023 NFL Draft after his senior season.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Smith rated as his No. 11 overall player and No. 4 edge rusher. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to DE Samson Ebukam.

During his four-year college career, Smith recorded 110 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one recovery, one interception and three pass deflections in 30 career games.