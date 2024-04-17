Georgia TE Brock Bowers Visiting Chargers Today

According to Tony Pauline, the Chargers are hosting Georgia TE Brock Bowers for an official visit today.

He adds Bowers is an option for Los Angeles if they elect to go for a pass-catcher with the No. 5 pick.

Pauline’s sources are telling him that Bowers likely won’t make it out of the top ten picks, and the Chargers, Titans, Bears and Jets are interested. Chicago and New York have had reported visits with Bowers.

Today is the final day teams can host players for official visits.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Bowers, 21, was a three-year starter at Georgia and won the John Mackey Award for being the best tight end in college football in 2022 and 2023. He was a Unanimous All-American in 2023, first-team All-American honors in 2022 and second-team All-American in 2021. He also earned first-team All-SEC for all three years of his college career.

During his college career, Bowers recorded 175 receptions for 2,538 yards (14.5 YPC) and 26 touchdowns, to go along with 19 rushing attempts for 193 yards (10.2 YPC) and five touchdowns.