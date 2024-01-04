Giant Sign QB Jacob Eason To Practice Squad

The New York Giants signed QB Jacob Eason to the practice squad, per the NFL transaction wire.

Eason, 25, was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Colts. He was waived in the third year of his four-year, $4,027,264 contract that included a $732,264 signing bonus and later claimed off of waivers by the Seahawks.

Seattle later waived Eason. From there, he signed on with the Panthers and was added to their practice squad at the start of the 2022 season. Carolina cut him loose after activating QB Sam Darnold from injured reserve.

Eason had a stint with the 49ers practice squad following a tryout before being cut again. The Panthers re-signed him to a futures deal for the 2023 season but cut him back in May. He had an earlier stint on the Giants’ practice squad.

During his college career at Georgia and Washington, Eason threw for 5,590 yards while completing 59.8 percent of his passes to go along with 39 touchdowns and 16 interceptions over the course of three seasons and 29 games.