Giants Activating WR Wan’Dale Robinson From PUP List, Releasing WR Jamison Crowder

According to Ian Rapoport, the Giants are activating WR Wan’Dale Robinson off the PUP list before today’s deadline.

That means Robinson is expected to play at some point in the first four weeks of the season as he works his way back from last year’s torn ACL.

Mike Garafolo also reports the Giants are releasing veteran slot WR Jamison Crowder as part of roster cuts.

Robinson, 22, was named second team All-SEC in 2021 and was also the MVP of the 2022 Citrus Bowl. He spent two years at the University of Nebraska before transferring to Kentucky. The Giants used the No. 43 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Robinson signed a four-year rookie deal worth $8,185,156 including a signing bonus of $3,132,840.

During his college career, Robinson had 185 receptions for 2,075 yards (11.2 YPC) and ten touchdowns. He also rushed 141 times for 691 yards (4.9 YPC) and four touchdowns.

In 2022, Robinson appeared in six games for the Giants and recorded 23 catches for 227 yards (9.9 YPC) and one touchdown.

Crowder, 30, is a former fourth-round pick by Washington back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.825 million contract and made a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season.

Washington allowed Crowder to leave as an unrestricted free agent and he signed a three-year, $28.5 million deal with the Jets in 2019.

Crowder restructured his deal with the Jets before joining the Bills last March on a one-year contract. He played out that deal and signed on with the Giants on a one-year deal for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Crowder appeared in four games for the Bills and caught six passes for 60 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He also has 17 kick return yards and 100 punt return yards.