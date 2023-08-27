Giants Announce 11 Roster Moves

The New York Giants announced a series of roster moves on Sunday asa they work to get down to 53 players by Tuesday.

The full list of moves includes:

Giants placed WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton on injured reserve.

Robinson, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Illinois State in 2020. He made the team’s 53-man roster and was named their starting running back. Robinson then went on to break the record for most scrimmage yards by an undrafted rookie.

The Jaguars traded Robinson to the Jets midseason in 2022 for a sixth-round pick. New York declined to tender him as a restricted free agent and he signed a two-year deal with the Patriots.

New England opted to release Robinson last month. He caught on with the Giants in August.

In 2022, Robinson appeared in 11 games for the Jaguars and Jets, rushing for 425 yards on 110 carries (3.9 YPC) to go along with 11 receptions for 51 yards receiving and five total touchdowns.