Giants C J.C. Hassenauer Out With Torn Triceps

According to Paul Schwartz, Giants C J.C. Hassenauer has torn his triceps and will be out “long term” for the team.

You can expect the Giants to place him on injured reserve in the

coming days and add someone to their roster.

Hassenauer, 27, wound up signing on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama back in May of 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with Atlanta, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Falcons re-signed Hassenauer to their practice squad, only to release him a month later. From there, Hassenauer signed on with the Birmingham Iron of the now-defunct AAF.

Hassenauer later caught on with the Steelers and re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent last year. This offseason he signed with the Giants to compete at center.

In 2022, Hassenauer appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers.