Giants CB Isaac Yiadom Agrees To Pay Cut

Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports that Giants CB Isaac Yiadom recently agreed to a pay cut for the 2021 season.

Duggan mentions that Yiadom was set to have a $2.183 million cap hit with no guaranteed money this season. His new one-year deal will pay him $1.07 million, but also includes $100,000 guaranteed.

In total, Yiadom loses $1.1 million in salary while the Giants get a reduced cap figure. Duggan mentions that this does increase his odds of making the roster.

Yiadom was set to make a base salary of $954,000 in 2021 but it was boosted to $2.183 million due to the amount of playing time he had in his first three seasons.

Yiadom, 25, was a former third-round pick by the Broncos out of Boston College back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $3.32 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $761,516.

Yiadom was traded to the Giants at the start of the 2020 season for a 2021 seventh-round pick.

In 2020, Yiadom appeared in all 16 games for the Giants and recorded 46 tackles, a half sack, a forced fumble and five passes defended.