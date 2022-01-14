Giants Complete Interview With Titans Exec. Ryan Cowden

The New York Giants completed their interview with Titans’ Vice President of Player Personnel Ryan Cowden for their General Manager job on Friday.

The updated list of those interviewing or requested to interview for the job is as follows:

Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Titans VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort (Requested)

(Requested) Cardinals Vice President of Pro Personnel Adrian Wilson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers Assistant GM Adam Peters (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers Director of Player Personnel Ran Carthon (Requested)

(Requested) Cardinals VP of Player Personnel Quentin Harris (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz (Requested)

Cowden is in his 21st NFL season. He got his start in the NFL in 2000 as a scout with the Panthers, moving up in the organization during his time there. He joined the Titans in 2016 as the director of player personnel and was promoted to VP of player personnel in 2018.

He’s also had an interview request from the Washington Football Team so far this offseason.

We’ll have more on the Giants’ GM search as the news is available.