Giants Complete Second Interview With Bills OC Brian Daboll For HC Job

The New York Giants announced that they have completed a second head coach interview with Bills OC Brian Daboll on Tuesday.

We have completed a second head coach interview with Bills Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll Details: https://t.co/Lk2jzstFIK pic.twitter.com/kmEaVbCHwS — New York Giants (@Giants) January 25, 2022

Here’s where the Giants’ search stands:

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bills OC Brian Daboll (Finalist)

(Finalist) Bills DC Leslie Frazier (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Giants DC Patrick Graham (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bengals DC Lou Anarumo (Interviewed)

Daboll, 46, began his NFL coaching career in 1997 with Williams & Mary. He spent a few years at Michigan State before being hired by the Patriots in 2000 as a defensive coaching assistant.

Daboll worked his way up to WRs coach before departing for a job with the Jets and eventually landing the offensive coordinator job in 2009. After short stints with the Browns, Dolphins, Chiefs and Patriots, Alabama hired him as their offensive coordinator.

From there, Daboll joined the Bills as their offensive coordinator for the 2018 season. He was assistant coach of the year in 2020.

In 2021, the Bills’ offense ranked No. 5 in yards, No. 3 in points, No. 6 in rushing yards and No. 9 in passing yards.