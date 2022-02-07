Giants Conduct Second Interview With Steve Wilks For DC Job

PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports that the Giants have conducted a second interview with former Cardinals HC Steve Wilks for their defensive coordinator position.

Other candidates for the Giants’ defensive coordinator job include Jim Schwartz, Don Martindale, and Sean Desai.

Wilks is a longtime defensive coach in the NFL who was last the defensive coordinator for the Browns in 2019. After Cleveland fired HC Freddie Kitchens, Wilks spent 2020 out of football. He then joined Missouri in the college ranks for the 2021 season.

Wilks, 52, began his NFL coaching career with the Bears as their defensive backs coach back in 2006. He spent two years with the Chargers before following Ron Rivera to Carolina as their defensive backs coach.

The Panthers promoted him to assistant head coach in 2015 and then to defensive coordinator last year after Sean McDermott took the Bills’ job. Wilks agreed to become the Cardinals’ head coach in 2018 but he was fired after one season.

Wilks took over as the Browns’ defensive coordinator in 2019. He was not retained in 2020 under a new staff, though he interviewed for the DC position.

In 2019, the Browns’ defense ranked No. 22 best in yards allowed, No. 22 in points allowed, No. 12 in rushing yards allowed, and No. 22 in passing yards allowed.