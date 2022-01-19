Giants Conducting Second Interview With 49ers Assistant GM Adam Peters On Thursday

Tom Pelissero reports that the New York Giants are scheduled to have a second interview with 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters on Thursday.

Pelissero adds that the final candidates for the job are Peters, Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen, and Chiefs executive Ryan Poles.

Here is an updated look at the candidate list for the job:

Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen (Finalist)

(Finalist) Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles (Finalist)

(Finalist) Titans VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cardinals Vice President of Pro Personnel Adrian Wilson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers Assistant GM Adam Peters (Finalist)

(Finalist) 49ers Director of Player Personnel Ran Carthon (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cardinals VP of Player Personnel Quentin Harris (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz (Interviewed)

Peters began his career with the Patriots as a scouting assistant back in 2003 and was later promoted to area scout in 2006. He joined the Broncos as their director of college scouting and spent eight years with the franchise.

Peters was hired by the 49ers as their VP of player personnel in 2017. He was promoted to assistant general manager last year.

We will have more on the Giants’ GM spot as it becomes available.