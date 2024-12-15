49ers Likely To Suspend LB De’Vondre Campbell

According to Ian Rapoport, the 49ers are likely to suspend LB De’Vondre Campbell after he declined to enter the game on Thursday.

Rapoport says this would prevent Campbell from signing with another team and playing to end the season. It would also void any remaining guarantees and possibly give San Francisco a way to get back some of the $3.3 million signing bonus they’ve already paid him.

The veteran signed a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with the 49ers this offseason, including a $1.21 million guaranteed base salary, a $3.35 million signing bonus, a $100,000 workout bonus and $20,000 per game roster bonus.

Campbell, 31, was drafted by the Falcons in the fourth round out of Minnesota in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.9 million rookie deal and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season.

Campbell signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals in 2020 that was worth a maximum of $8 million. He later joined the Packers in 2021 before agreeing to a five-year, $50 million deal in 2022.

Campbell was released earlier this offseason by Green Bay as a post-June 1 cut and he later signed on with the 49ers on a one-year, $5 million deal.

In 2024, Campbell appeared in 13 games for the 49ers and recorded 79 total tackles, three tackles for loss and two pass defenses.