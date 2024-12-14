Giants Make Three Moves, Sign QB Tim Boyle From PS

Per Dan Salomone, the Giants signed QB Tim Boyle from the practice squad on Saturday as a backup for this week’s game.

They also placed G Jon Runyan Jr. on injured reserve and elevated DB Raheem Layne from the practice squad.

Boyle, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky back in 2018 and signed with the Packers. He managed to make the 53-man roster as a rookie and remained on the team’s active roster for three years.

The Packers declined to tender Boyle an offer as a restricted free agent and he signed a one-year $2.5 million deal with the Lions in 2021. The team re-signed him to a one-year deal in 2022, however, he was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

From there, Boyle had a stint with the Bears before joining the Jets last year. The Texans would later sign him to their practice squad. He later signed on with the Dolphins coming out of the preseason before making his way onto the Giants’ practice squad.

In 2024, Boyle has appeared in two games for the Dolphins and completed 57.7 percent of his passes for 153 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions.