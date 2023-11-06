Giants Confirm Torn ACL For Daniel Jones

The Giants have confirmed starting QB Daniel Jones tore his ACL in the loss to the Raiders on Sunday, per Jordan Raanan.

It’s the worst-case scenario after all for New York, as Jones was making his return to the lineup after missing a few games with a neck injury.

Given the timing of the injury and the standard nine-to-12-month recovery timeline, this puts the start of next season in question for Jones and the Giants.

The Giants placed Tyrod Taylor on injured reserve this past week, which means it will likely be Tommy DeVito from here with New York adding some depth at the position.

Expect the Giants to place Jones on injured reserve shortly to free up a roster spot to likely be used on another quarterback.

Jones, 26, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option entering the 2022 season. After playing out his deal, he signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the team back in March.

In 2023, Jones appeared in six games for the Giants and completed 67.5 percent of his passes for 909 yards to go along with two touchdowns and six interceptions. He added 40 rush attempts for 206 yards and another touchdown.