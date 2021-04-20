Giants Considering Trading Down From No. 11

According to Ian Rapoport, the Giants have already had internal conversations about potentially trading down from the No. 11 pick in the first round.

Rapoport says that slot will have real value, which would help New York find a partner if it’s serious about moving down.

However, Rapoport also points out that Giants GM Dave Gettleman has never traded back ever in any of the eight drafts he’s overseen as a general manager.

Bill Barnwell points out the Giants haven’t moved down in the first round in 15 years as well, so this would be a precedent-breaking move in a lot of ways.

This move would make some sense, as the Giants have a number of different needs and could accumulate more picks to address them.

We’ll have more on the Giants’ plans for the first round as the news is available.