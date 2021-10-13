Giants Designate LB Cam Brown To Return From IR

The Giants announced they have designated LB Cam Brown to return from injured reserve.

Roster Update: LB Cam Brown has been designated to return to practice. pic.twitter.com/umY8oOTLa5 — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) October 13, 2021

This opens up a three-week window for Brown to practice with the team before he has to be activated to the roster.

Brown, 23, was drafted by the Giants in the sixth round out of Penn State in 2020. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $3.295 million deal that included a $198,364 signing bonus.

In 2020, Brown appeared in 15 games for the Giants and recorded nine total tackles.