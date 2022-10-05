Giants Designate OL Nick Gates To Return From PUP List

The New York Giants announced on Wednesday that they have designated OL Nick Gates to return from the physically unable to perform list.

Nick Gates will return to practice today

Gates, 26, wound up signing on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska back in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with New York and has managed to make the 53-man roster in each of his first two seasons.

He later signed a two-year, $6.825 million extension with New York in August of 2020 and started all 16 games for the Giants at center.

He restructured his deal with the team last year after suffering a severe leg fracture in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

In 2020, Gates appeared in and started two games for the Giants at guard.