Giants Designate WR John Ross To Return From IR

The Giants announced they have designated WR John Ross to return from injured reserve.

Roster Update: WR John Ross has been designated for return and will practice. pic.twitter.com/baEqqC22nS — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) September 29, 2021

This opens up a 21-day window for Ross to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Ross, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He just finished the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $17.11 million which included a signing bonus of $10.58 million.

Ross was in the final year of his rookie contract in 2020 after Cincinnati declined his fifth-year option. The Giants signed him to a one-year, $2.5 million deal this past March.

In 2020, Ross appeared in three games for the Bengals and caught two receptions for 17 yards.