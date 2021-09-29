Giants Designate WR John Ross To Return From IR

The Giants announced they have designated WR John Ross to return from injured reserve. 

This opens up a 21-day window for Ross to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster. 

Ross, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He just finished the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $17.11 million which included a signing bonus of $10.58 million.

Ross was in the final year of his rookie contract in 2020 after Cincinnati declined his fifth-year option. The Giants signed him to a one-year, $2.5 million deal this past March. 

In 2020, Ross appeared in three games for the Bengals and caught two receptions for 17 yards.

