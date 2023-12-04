Giants Designating QB Tyrod Taylor To Return From IR

According to Ian Rapoport, the Giants are designating QB Tyrod Taylor to return from injured reserve.

This opens up a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Once he’s healthy enough to play, New York will have an interesting decision whether to start him or stick with UDFA QB Tommy DeVito.

Taylor, 34, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2011. After four years in Baltimore, Taylor signed on with the Bills for the 2015 season. Buffalo then elected to trade Taylor to the Browns for a third-round pick.

Taylor played out the final year of a two-year, $30.5 million contract before agreeing to a two-year contract worth $11 million with the Chargers. He then signed a one-year deal with the Texans worth up to $12.5 million for the 2021 season.

During the 2022 offseason, Taylor signed a two-year, $17 million deal to be the Giants’ backup quarterback.

In 2023, Taylor has appeared in six games for the Giants and completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 571 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.