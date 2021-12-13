Giants DL Leonard Williams Feared To Have ‘Significant’ Elbow Injury

According to Ian Rapoport, Giants DL Leonard Williams is feared to have a potentially significant elbow injury.

Williams had to exit Sunday’s loss to the Chargers with the injury and was not able to return. More tests are being done, but Rapoport says given the point we’re at in the NFL calendar, it’s possible Williams’ 2021 season could be done.

Williams, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 2015. He was in the final year of a four-year, $18.6 million rookie contract when the Jets picked up his fifth-year option.

Williams was later traded to the Giants. He made a base salary of $14.2 million for the 2019 season before the Giants used their franchise tag on him in 2020. He was tagged again this offseason before signing a three-year, $63 million extension.

In 2021, Williams appeared in 13 games for the Giants and recorded 62 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass defense.