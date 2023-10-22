Giants Don’t Plan To Trade Saquon Barkley

According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the Giants have no plans to trade RB Saquon Barkley before the midseason trade deadline.

There’s a credible case to be made the Giants should consider a deal. Barkley is in a contract year and the two sides were notably unable to agree on a long-term extension this offseason. New York has struggled with just one win so far this season.

However, unless things change, the sense from Garafolo and Rapoport is that the Giants won’t engage in trade talks for Barkley.

The veteran running back said this week he does not want to be traded and wants to stay with the Giants.

“Sitting here, everyone knows how I feel. Everyone knows I don’t want to get traded,” Barkley said, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “I don’t think anyone in their right mind would want to get traded anywhere. It’s not an easy thing to do. You have to move. I have a family. I would love to be here. But like I said, it’s not in my control. My focus is to be the leader I can be for this team and get this thing on the right track.”

Barkley, 26, was the second-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $31.19 million rookie deal with the Giants that included a $20.767 million signing bonus when the Giants picked up his fifth-year option.

Barkley’s fifth-year option cost the Giants $7.22 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he was franchised at a sum of $10.09 million fully guaranteed.

In 2023, Barkley has appeared in three games for the Giants and rushed for 207 yards on 53 attempts with one rushing touchdown to go along with 13 receptions on 16 targets for 46 yards receiving and one touchdown.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.