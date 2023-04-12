Giants DT Dexter Lawrence Not Reporting For OTAs Due To Contract Situation

Giants DT Dexter Lawrence will not be reporting to the start of the team’s offseason activities on Monday, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Leonard adds that Lawrence is currently unhappy with his contract situation, which is why he won’t be in attendance for the start of team workouts.

Lawrence is in position to cash in big, so it’s not all that surprising he would stay away with a massive extension coming in his future.

This will get more interesting in the coming months if training camp draws closer and he doesn’t have a new deal in place.

The Giants will have their franchise tag available next year if they need to use it on Lawrence, but it’s possible the two parties could get a deal in place in the next few months.

Lawrence, 25, was drafted No. 17 overall by the Giants in 2019 out of Clemson. He finished out his four-year, $13,248,048 rookie contract that included $7,654,954 signing bonus with New York, but the team picked up his fifth-year option last year worth $10.753 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

Lawrence will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Lawrence appeared in 16 games and recorded 68 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and three pass defenses.