Giants Elevate Two For Monday Night Football

The New York Giants officially elevated LB Tomon Fox and DB Greg Stroman to their active roster for Monday’s game against the Steelers.

Stroman, 28, was drafted by Washington in the seventh round out of Virginia Tech in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million rookie deal when Washington released him during training camp.

Stroman was a member of the Bills’ practice squad before being let go by the team. The Bears later added him to their practice squad and signed him to a futures deal back in January. He’s bounced on and off Chicago’s practice squad this season.

The Giants signed Stroman to their practice squad a weeks months ago.

In 2023, Stroman appeared in seven games and recorded 19 tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss, one interception, and one pass defense.