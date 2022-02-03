Giants Expected To Hire Chiefs QBs Coach Mike Kafka As Offensive Coordinator

According to Mike Garafolo, the Giants are expected to hire Chiefs QBs coach Mike Kafka as their next offensive coordinator.

Kafka is considered a finalist for the job along with Texans QBs coach Pep Hamilton.

Kafka, 35, is a former fourth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2010. Kafka played for a number of teams including the Patriots, Jaguars, and Buccaneers, Vikings, Titans and most recently for the Bengals back in 2015.

Kafka worked for Northwestern as an offensive graduate assistant in 2016 before agreeing to take over as the Chiefs’ offensive quality control coach in 2017. Kansas City promoted him to QB coach in 2018 before promoting him to QBs Coach/Passing Game Coordinator in 2020.