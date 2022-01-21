Giants Expected To Interview Bills OC Brian Daboll & DC Leslie Frazier This Weekend

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Giants are expected to interview Bills OC Brian Daboll and DC Leslie Frazier this weekend in Buffalo.

Both have obvious ties to new Giants GM Joe Schoen from their time together in Buffalo.

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn and former Dolphins HC Brian Flores are also expected to interview for the Giants job.

Daboll, 46, began his NFL coaching career in 1997 with Williams & Mary. He spent a few years at Michigan State before being hired by the Patriots in 2000 as a defensive coaching assistant.

Daboll worked his way up to WRs coach before departing for a job with the Jets and eventually landing the offensive coordinator job in 2009. After short stints with the Browns, Dolphins, Chiefs and Patriots, Alabama hired him as their offensive coordinator.

From there, Daboll joined the Bills as their offensive coordinator for the 2018 season. He was assistant coach of the year in 2020.

In 2021, the Bills’ offense ranked No. 5 in yards, No. 3 in points, No. 6 in rushing yards and No. 9 in passing yards.

Frazier, 62, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as their defensive backs coach in 1999. He had brief stints with the Bengals and Colts before the Vikings hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2007.

Frazier worked his way up to head coach and spent three years in the position before he was fired after the 2013 season. Since then, Frazier has worked for the Buccaneers, Ravens and Bills.

As the Vikings’ head coach, Frazier led them to a record of 21-32-1 (39.8 percent), which includes one playoff appearance.