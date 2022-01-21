Giants Expected To Interview Brian Flores, Dan Quinn & Brian Daboll For HC Job Among Others

According to Adam Schefter, the Giants are expected to interview several candidates for their head coach job including former Dolphins HC Brian Flores, Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, Bills OC Brian Daboll, among other possible candidates.

This comes shortly after the team officially hired Joe Schoen as its next general manager.

New York already requested an interview with Quinn earlier this week, while Flores was reportedly considered a “strong favorite” for the Houston Texans’ head coach vacancy.

Flores, 40, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots back in 2004 as a scouting assistant. He held a number of positions including pro scout, special teams assistant, assistant offense/special teams, defensive assistant, safeties coach, and linebackers coach before serving as the de facto defensive coordinator in 2018.

Miami hired Flores away to be their head coach in 2019. Since joining the Dolphins, Flores posted a record of 24-25 (49 percent) with no playoff appearances.

Daboll, 46, began his NFL coaching career in 1997 with Williams & Mary. He spent a few years at Michigan State before being hired by the Patriots in 2000 as a defensive coaching assistant.

Daboll worked his way up to WRs coach before departing for a job with the Jets and eventually landing the offensive coordinator job in 2009. After short stints with the Browns, Dolphins, Chiefs and Patriots, Alabama hired him as their offensive coordinator.

From there, Daboll joined the Bills as their offensive coordinator for the 2018 season. He was assistant coach of the year in 2020.

In 2021, the Bills’ offense ranked No. 5 in yards, No. 3 in points, No. 6 in rushing yards and No. 9 in passing yards.