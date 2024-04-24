NFC Notes: Drake Maye, Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is in line for a massive contract if he hits the market after the 2024 season. Although Prescott loves where he’s at, he didn’t close off the idea of playing elsewhere.

“I’m not going to say I fear being here or not. I don’t fear either situation, to be candid with you,” Prescott said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “I love this game and love to play and love to better myself as a player and my teammates around me. Right now it’s with the Dallas Cowboys, it’s where I want to be, and that’s where I am, and that’s the focus. And after the season we’ll see where we’re at and if the future holds that. And if not, we’ll go from there.”

“Honestly, I’m focused on the moment, on the now. If the talks begin and real talks get to happen, sure, we can talk about getting that done, but in this case right now I’m worried about getting better, being better than I am at this moment. So leaving that up to my agent and Jerry at this point.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Prescott: “We want Dak Prescott. That’s that. The improvement demonstrated (last season) that there’s more. We want Dak. We think there is room for growth. Dak, quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, I wouldn’t even blink on that.” (Jon Machota)

Jones answered a question about the price of deals going up: "Timing sometimes keeps you from making a mistake." (Jane Slater)

Dallas EVP Stephen Jones mentioned DE Sam Williams “would like to play more” and he will be given that chance following the departure of DE Dorance Armstrong: “We think a lot of him, and he needs to step up.” (Michael Gehlken)

Eagles

Eagles GM Howie Roseman admitted the team’s evaluation of Clemson LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. could be influenced given that his father is a member of the team’s Hall of Fame.

“I’m biased towards our hometown players. I’m biased towards the people who have a legacy with this franchise. So I think that’s hard. And I think that’s why, Coach talked about getting a lot of the information and trying to get myself out of that moment and just trying to make the best decision for the Philadelphia Eagles and not making an emotional decision,” Roseman said via Zach Berman. “And so I think when you talk about anything the guys who are local — and we just talked about trade and trade and a guy who was local — it’s hard not to want to keep guys who have Philly ties, who understand what it’s like to play here, or to bring those guys in. “And I do think it’s a plus. It’s a plus to bring someone into this atmosphere, who understands what it’s like, and it’s is the best atmosphere in the National Football League. And I think that they know that when you win, It’s like nothing else that you experienced that. But it’s different for people who haven’t experienced it before.”

Roseman also commented on the team’s history of drafting cornerbacks, via Berman.

“Always, I felt (cornerbacks) a priority. …We’ve found different ways. And really going back to me being here and even as a personnel director, we have signed some Pro Bowl-caliber corners or traded for Pro Bowl-caliber corners. So we’ve kind of probably done it a different way. “…Some of the second-day (draft picks) may have had more success after they left here than they did here. And so I think going back and looking at the things you missed on is important, and we’ve certainly done that at the cornerback position.”

Giants

Giants OT Andrew Thomas said it would be “a dream come true” for him to remain healthy over the course of the season in 2024.

“That would be a dream come true. (The game) that we play — a lot of things are out of your control, but I am just doing my best to have a positive mindset and do all the rehab and stuff I can to prevent injuries as much as possible,” he said, via Giants Wire.

Thomas detailed what his offseason process looked like in order to get ready for the season.

“No surgeries, but definitely putting an emphasis on getting my body back to 100 percent,” he said. “Took some time off to really recover and just being proactive about doing my rehab. Even if it’s not bothering me, just trying to do stuff to stay on top of it to prevent injuries as much as possible.”

North Carolina QB Drake Maye said he watched film of Tom Brady during his meeting with Giants HC Brian Daboll and would enjoy playing in the coach’s system: “Makes me want to play in that type of offense. It was just really cool watching the old Patriots tape and seeing him coach Tom and say, ‘Hey, this what Tom was thinking, he’s taking Gronk across the middle.’ Some of that stuff was pretty cool, and it makes me want to play in that type of offense.” (Pat Leonard)

Aaron Wilson reports the Giants are among the teams that are showing interest in Louisville OT Willie Tyler.