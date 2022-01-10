Giants Expected To Interview Executive Kevin Abrams For GM Vacancy

According to Aaron Wilson, the Giants are expected to interview VP of football operations Kevin Abrams for their general manager vacancy.

This does not come as a big surprise, as Abrams has been linked to the job for weeks now.

Abrams has been with the team for 23 years and actually was the team’s interim general manager in 2017 after they fired Jerry Reese. He interviewed for the full-time position that ended up going to Gettleman.

Abrams, 47, spent the past 20 years with the Giants as their assistant general manager. He previously served as their salary cap analyst and has also been the VP of football operations for the past four years.

We’ll have more on the Giants’ GM search as the news is available.