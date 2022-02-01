Giants Expected To Retain ST Coordinator Thomas McGaughey

According to Art Stapleton, the Giants are expected to retain ST coordinator Thomas McGaughey under new HC Brian Daboll.

McGaughey had been in demand and had interviewed with a few other teams. But he’ll stay in New York with what will be his third head coach since joining the team.

McGaughey, 48, is a former NFL defensive back who played for the Bengals and Eagles in the late 1990s. He got his start in Houston as a grad assistant before leaping to the NFL as an assistant special teams coach with the Chiefs.

McGaughey had stints with the Broncos and Giants before the Jets hired him as their ST coordinator in 2014. He held the same position with the 49ers (2015) and Panthers (2016-2017) before joining the Giants again.

In 2021, the Giants special teams unit was ranked No. 11 in the league, according to Football Outsiders.