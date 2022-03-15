Giants Signing QB Tyrod Taylor To Two-Year, $17M Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Giants are expected to sign veteran QB Tyrod Taylor to serve as Daniel Jones‘ backup in 2022.

Adam Schefter adds that Taylor is expected to receive a two-year contract worth $17 million with $8.5 million guaranteed.

Taylor, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2011. After four years in Baltimore, Taylor signed on with the Bills for the 2015 season. Buffalo elected to trade Taylor to the Browns for a third-round pick last year.

Taylor played out the final year of a two-year, $30.5 million contract before agreeing to a two-year contract worth $11 million with the Chargers. He then signed a one-year deal with the Texans worth up to $12.5 million for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Taylor appeared in six games for the Texans and completed 60.7 percent of his passes for 966 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions while rushing 19 times for 151 yards and three touchdowns.