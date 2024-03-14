Giants Expected To Sign TE Jack Stoll To One-Year Deal

The New York Giants are expected to sign former Eagles TE Jack Stoll to a one-year deal, according to Art Stapleton.

The Eagles declined to offer a restricted free-agent tender to Stoll this off-season, making him an unrestricted free-agent.

Stoll, 26, went undrafted out of Nebraska in 2021 before catching on with the Eagles. He made the team as an undrafted free agent, the only undrafted free agent to do so that season.

He has been on the Eagles’ main roster ever since, missing just one game in the last three seasons.

In 2023, Stoll appeared in 17 games for the Eagles and caught five passes for 38 yards.