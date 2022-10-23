Giants Fear OT Evan Neal Suffered MCL Injury

Tom Pelissero reports that the Giants believe OT Evan Neal suffered an MCL injury during the first half on Sunday against the Jaguars.

Neal, 22, was a three-year starter at Alabama. He was a consensus First-Team All-American and a first-team All-SEC in 2021 before being selected as the seventh overall pick in the 2022 draft by the Giants.

Neal signed a four-year rookie contract worth $24.6 million, which includes a $15 million signing bonus and is also fully guaranteed. It includes a fifth-year option for the Giants to pick up in 2025.

In 2022, Neal has appeared and started in seven games for the Giants at tackle.

We will have more news on Neal as it becomes available.