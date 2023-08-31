Giants Fill Out Practice Squad With Four Signings

By
Nate Bouda
-

Giants GM Joe Schoen announced Thursday that they’ve signed TE Tyree Jackson, OL Jalen Mayfield, RB Taiwan Jones and WR Dennis Houston to complete their practice squad.

Here’s the Giants’ updated practice squad:

  1. DL Ryder Anderson
  2. CB Gemon Green
  3. LB Dyontae Johnson
  4. TE Tyree Jackson
  5. G/T Tyre Phillips
  6. RB Jashaun Corbin
  7. WR Cole Beasley
  8. QB Tommy DeVito
  9. S Alex Cook
  10. DE Darrian Beavers
  11. LB Oshane Ximines
  12. LB Tomon Fox
  13. TE Ryan Jones
  14. CB Amani Oruwariye
  15. OL Jalen Mayfield
  16. RB Taiwan Jones 

Jackson, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Buffalo back in 2019, converting from quarterback to tight end. He signed with the Bills but lasted just a few months before he was waived at the start of the regular season.

The Eagles signed him to a futures contract in January of 2021 and he returned to Philadelphia this past April. The Eagles released Jackson earlier in the week. 

In 2021, Jackson appeared in nine games for the Eagles and started three of them. He caught three passes for 22 yards and one touchdown.

