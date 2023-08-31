Giants Fill Out Practice Squad With Four Signings

Giants GM Joe Schoen announced Thursday that they’ve signed TE Tyree Jackson, OL Jalen Mayfield, RB Taiwan Jones and WR Dennis Houston to complete their practice squad.
Here’s the Giants’ updated practice squad:
- DL Ryder Anderson
- CB Gemon Green
- LB Dyontae Johnson
- TE Tyree Jackson
- G/T Tyre Phillips
- RB Jashaun Corbin
- WR Cole Beasley
- QB Tommy DeVito
- S Alex Cook
- DE Darrian Beavers
- LB Oshane Ximines
- LB Tomon Fox
- TE Ryan Jones
- CB Amani Oruwariye
- OL Jalen Mayfield
- RB Taiwan Jones
Jackson, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Buffalo back in 2019, converting from quarterback to tight end. He signed with the Bills but lasted just a few months before he was waived at the start of the regular season.
The Eagles signed him to a futures contract in January of 2021 and he returned to Philadelphia this past April. The Eagles released Jackson earlier in the week.
In 2021, Jackson appeared in nine games for the Eagles and started three of them. He caught three passes for 22 yards and one touchdown.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!