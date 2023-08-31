Giants Fill Out Practice Squad With Four Signings

Giants GM Joe Schoen announced Thursday that they’ve signed TE Tyree Jackson, OL Jalen Mayfield, RB Taiwan Jones and WR Dennis Houston to complete their practice squad.

Here’s the Giants’ updated practice squad:

DL Ryder Anderson CB Gemon Green LB Dyontae Johnson TE Tyree Jackson G/T Tyre Phillips RB Jashaun Corbin WR Cole Beasley QB Tommy DeVito S Alex Cook DE Darrian Beavers LB Oshane Ximines LB Tomon Fox TE Ryan Jones CB Amani Oruwariye OL Jalen Mayfield RB Taiwan Jones

Jackson, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Buffalo back in 2019, converting from quarterback to tight end. He signed with the Bills but lasted just a few months before he was waived at the start of the regular season.

The Eagles signed him to a futures contract in January of 2021 and he returned to Philadelphia this past April. The Eagles released Jackson earlier in the week.

In 2021, Jackson appeared in nine games for the Eagles and started three of them. He caught three passes for 22 yards and one touchdown.