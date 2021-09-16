Giants G Nick Gates Suffers Fractured Lower Leg

The New York Giants announced that G Nick Gates suffered a fractured lower leg injury during the team’s Week 2 matchup with the Washington Football Team on Thursday.

The injury was so severe it was not replayed during the live broadcast of the game and Gates was carted off the field.

You can expect the Giants will place him on injured reserve in the coming days.

Gates, 25, wound up signing on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska back in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with New York and has managed to make the 53-man roster in each of his first two seasons.

He later signed a two-year, $6.825 million extension with New York in August of 2020 and started all 16 games for the Giants at center.

In 2020, Gates appeared in and started one game for the Giants at guard.