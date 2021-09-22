Giants G Shane Lemieux Out For Season Following Knee Surgery

The New York Giants announced OL Shane Lemieux underwent surgery on his left patellar tendon and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2021 season.

Update: OL Shane Lemieux underwent surgery today to his left patellar tendon. The procedure was performed at Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan. Lemieux is expected to miss the rest of the regular season. — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) September 23, 2021

Lemieux played in New York’s first game of the season and was placed on injured reserve prior to the team’s Week 2 matchup vs. Washington.

Lemiuex, 24, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants back in 2020. He is currently in the second year of his four-year, $3.64 million contract.

In 2020, Lemieux played in 12 games for the Giants, starting nine, all of which coming at left guard.